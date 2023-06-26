Mercedes-AMG SL 55 launched at Rs 2.35 crore: The iconic SL is back!
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 26, 2023
The all-new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.35 crore, ex-showroom.
Powering the AMG SL 55 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that churns out 470 bhp and 700 Nm.
This drop-top roadster is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9s and has a top speed of 295 kmph.
This convertible sports car’s roof can be deployed at speeds of up to 60 kmph and takes 16s to open or close.
It gets a large 11.9-inch touchscreen with MBUX, a digital driver display and comes loaded with a host of features.
The all-new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 will take on the likes of the Lexus LC 500h, Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, etc.
