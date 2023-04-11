Shakti Nath Jha
Apr 11, 2023
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E
Performance: Rs 3.30 crore!
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has been launched in India at Rs 3.30 crore, ex-showroom.
All the AMG GT 63 S E Performance owners in India will be handed over the key by, Lewis Hamilton, the 7-time Formula One world champion driver.
AMG GT 63 S E Performance Specs
630 bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine
201 bhp e-motor & a 6 kWh battery
Power Output: 831 bhp and 1,470 Nm
9-speed AMG Speedshift transmission
0-100 in 2.9s | Top speed - 316 kmph
Mercedes' most powerful road car
