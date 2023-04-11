Shakti Nath Jha

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Rs 3.30 crore!

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has been launched in India at Rs 3.30 crore, ex-showroom. 

All the AMG GT 63 S E Performance owners in India will be handed over the key by, Lewis Hamilton, the 7-time Formula One world champion driver.

AMG GT 63 S E Performance Specs630 bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine201 bhp e-motor & a 6 kWh battery

Power Output: 831 bhp and 1,470 Nm9-speed AMG Speedshift transmission0-100 in 2.9s | Top speed - 316 kmphMercedes' most powerful road car

