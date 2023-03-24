Mercedes-AMG GLA updated; India launch soon
Arushi Rawat
Mar 24, 2023
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the updated GLA and GLB SUVs with more technology and a refreshed design expected to launch in India towards the end of 2023.
Visual changes made to the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA include new grille, bumper and light signatures. .
Cabin luxury is up a notch with the help of a leather steering wheel, comfort seats and with the brand’s updated MBUX infotainment system
It also gets high-beam assist and a reversing camera as standard along with interior ambient lighting and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
While the official pricing isn’t released yet, the updated Mercedes-Benz GLA is likely to be priced around Rs 50 lakh, ex-showroom, in India.
