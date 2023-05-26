McLaren Artura launched in India: Prices start at Rs 5.10 crore!
Shakti Nath Jha
May 26, 2023
The all-new McLaren Artura has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.10 crore, ex-showroom.
Bookings for the same are open and it will be retailed via the company’s exclusive Mumbai dealership.
Powering the McLaren Artura is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine that develops 671 bhp and 720 Nm.
McLaren’s Artura is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
The all-new McLaren Artura will take on the likes of the Maserati MC20, Ferrari 296 GTB, etc.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also See: Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes in India in 2023-2024.
Swipe Up!