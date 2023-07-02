Maserati GT2 Racing Car Revealed
Jul 02, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Italian carmaker Maserati has revealed it latest GT2 car at Spa.
The new Maserati GT2 will make its track debut at the 2023 Fanatec GT European Series
The new GT2 will also participate in the entire 2024 season.
The Maserati GT2 has undergone intensive series of tests to tune up the car.
The new GT2 carries forward the MC12's legacy, which dominated the race track from 2005 to 2010.
Based on the Maserati MC20, the GT2 takes the 621bhp V6 to its extreme limits.
The carmaker says that the Maserati GT2 is dedicated to private teams and gentleman drivers.
Read More