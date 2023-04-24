Apr 24, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Italian carmaker Maserati has unveiled its first all-electric SUV, the Grecale Folgore. The electric SUV will compete directly with the BMW iX and the Jaguar i-Pace.
The Maserati Grecale Folgore features an inverted grille, large air intakes, and draws design inspiration from the Trofeo version.
With the Grecale Folgore, its all about aerodynamics to achieve the best drag coefficients in its class. Maserati has even redesigned the rear diffuser to achieve this.
Powering the SUV is a 105 kWh battery pack that makes 741bhp. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 4.1 seconds, reach a top speed of 220kmph, and offers a range of 500km.
The interior features a recycled material called Econyl and gets copper 3D touch trim.
The Maserati features a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, an 8.8-inch multi-information display, and gesture controls.
Read More