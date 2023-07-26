Maruti Suzuki NEXA celebrates 8-year anniversary: Fronx, Jimny, Invicto, etc.
Maruti is celebrating eight glorious years of its premium retail network - NEXA.
Within eight years, Nexa has garnered over 20 lakh customers and has 460+ showrooms across 280 cities in India.
The Nexa brand was introduced in 2015 with the launch of Baleno and S-Cross.
In 2017, Maruti Suzuki launched the Ignis: Nexa's most affordable car.
The Maruti Ciaz was also introduced in the same year and it's the only sedan in the company's Nexa line-up.
In 2020, Nexa achieved the 1 million customer mark and launched the XL6.
This was followed by the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in 2022.
In 2023, Maruti Suzuki has launched not just one or two but three new NEXA cars. The first one among the trio is the Fronx.
Maruti has also introduced the much-awaited Jimny SUV in the market.
The latest car in NEXA's line-up is the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. It is also the company's flagship model in India.
