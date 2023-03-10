Maruti Suzuki March discounts: Deals worth up to Rs 64,000
Mar 10, 2023
Arushi Rawat
It’s the final month of the financial year and Maruti Suzuki is offering some tempting offers across the range for those who are interested in purchasing a new car. From the most popular and best-selling vehicles to the value-for-money options, we take a look at all the vehicles and break down the discounts.
Maruti Suzuki March discounts
Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Discount up to Rs 64,000
The WagonR is one of the most successful cars sold in the market, but Maruti Suzuki is offering up to Rs 64,000 off on the tall boy hatchback. The 1-litre LXI and VXI trims get a discount of up to Rs 40,000.
Maruti Suzuki Swift: Discount up to Rs 54,000
Top-level and well-equipped variants like the VXI, Z, and Z+ come with a discount of up to Rs 54,000. The automatic versions as the VXI, Z, and Z+ trims offer a total rebate of Rs 34,000.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso: Discount up to Rs 49,000
The CNG variant, on the other hand, comes with up to a Rs 15,000 discount and around a Rs 15,000 exchange policy.
. The Celerio AMT gets up to Rs 15,000 in exchange policy and an additional Rs 4,000 on the corporate deal. The CNG version offers Rs 25,000 discount.