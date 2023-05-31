The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the newest 4WD available in India today, however it has to carry an iconic name forward.
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has been used by civilians, military, motorsport, and enthusiasts for a long time.
The Jimny now takes over. On the comfort front, the Jimny offers all the latest comforts and is a livable vehicle for everyday use.
The Gypsy was known for being under powered, notorious electricals, a stiff ride, and to be gas guzzler.
The Jimny's capabilities off the road are also impressive, as it has modern tech and gets a brake activated diff lock, hill hold. hill descent, and better brakes.
The Gypsy had no fancy equipment and was an absolute battle tank when the road ends. The Gypsy was an extremely capable off roader.
In terms of everyday usability though, the Jimny is way better as its gets an infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, multiple airbags, and more.
The Gypsy was bare bones and had wind-up windows and a basic interior.
