Maruti Suzuki has finally announced the price of the Jimny in India, Rs 12.74 lakh onwards.
Jun 07, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Jimny will be available with a manual or an automatic gearbox and in a total of 6 variants.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny MT variants price:
Zeta MT: Rs 12.74 lakh
Alpha MT: Rs 13.69 lakh
Alpha MT (dual-tone): Rs 13.85 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Jimny AT variants price:
Zeta AT: Rs 13.94 lakh
Alpha AT: Rs 14.89 lakh
Alpha AT (dual-tone): Rs 15.05 lakh
Powering the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 103bhp and 134Nm of torque.
India will be the mother plant for the Jimny 5-door and is also the first market to get it.
The Jimny features a 9-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, auto climate control, cruise control, and more.
The Jimny's primary competitors in the Indian market are the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.
