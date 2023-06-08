Maruti Suzuki Jimny on-road price in Delhi explained: Mahindra Thar rival
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 08, 2023
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom.
It is offered in two trim levels spread across several variants. The Jimny's ex-showroom & on-road Delhi prices are mentioned in the above table.
Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm.
Transmissions include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-roading.
On the inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV gets a host of creative comforts and safety features.
