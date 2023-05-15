Maruti Suzuki Jimny Crast Test Results -- Is it safe?
May 15, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny's launch is around the corner and for those wondering about safety, here are the details.
The five-door version has not been tested yet, however, the three-door version was tested by Euro NCAP in 2018.
The three-door Jimny secured a 3-star safety rating. Overall, for the adult safety test, the Jimny scored 73%.
The Jimny offers good safety to the legs and head of the passenger, but adequate to weak safety for the driver.
For child protection, however, the Jimny scored slightly better, earning 84%.
The model tested came with front and side airbags, AEB, and speed and lane assistance.
The Indian version, however, will come with the same number of airbags, but will miss out AEB and driving assistance systems.
