Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Same same, yet different?
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 07, 2023
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched & its prices range from Rs 24.79-28.42 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new Invicto MPV is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.
In terms of design, it gets some minor updates over the Hycross, including a re-designed grille, new alloys, etc.
On the inside, it comes loaded with a host of features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, six airbags, etc.
However, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto misses out on ADAS and premium Ottoman lounge seats which Toyota does offer on the Innova Hycross.
Powering the Invicto is a 2.0-litre hybrid petrol unit paired with an electric motor. Its combined output is 183 bhp & comes mated to an e-CVT.
