New Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Detailed comparison
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 24, 2023
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, 2023.
The Invicto will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.
However, it will get certain cosmetic updates to feature a distinct appeal.
In terms of equipment, the Invicto will be the most feature-rich Maruti ever!
Powering the Maruti Invicto will be a 183 bhp 2.0-litre hybrid unit that also does its duty in the Innova Hycross.
Image: MotorBeam & andrafebriandesign
