New Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Detailed comparison

Shakti Nath Jha

Jun 24, 2023

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, 2023.

The Invicto will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.

However, it will get certain cosmetic updates to feature a distinct appeal.

In terms of equipment, the Invicto will be the most feature-rich Maruti ever!

Powering the Maruti Invicto will be a 183 bhp 2.0-litre hybrid unit that also does its duty in the Innova Hycross.

Swipe Up To Know More!

Image: MotorBeam & andrafebriandesign

Also See: Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Top 5 first time features in a Maruti car!