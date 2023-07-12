Maruti Suzuki Invicto variants and features explained

Jul 12, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

Launched at Rs 24.79 lakh onwards, the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available in two variants: Zeta+ and Alpha+. Here are the variants and features.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta+Exterior Features:

Twin automatic LED headlightLED DRLsBody-coloured door handlesRear wiper and washer

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta+Interior Features:

Soft touch on instrument panelHeight-adjustable driver's seatSecond-row captain seatsAir-cooled retractable cup holdersElectric ORVMsUSB ports for first and second row

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta+Infotainment Features:

8-inch infotainment system6 speakersAndroid Auto and Apple CarPlay7-inch colour TFT MIDSemi-digital instrument consoleOutside temperature gauge

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta+Safety Features:

6 airbagsRear-view cameraElectronic parking brakeABS with EBDEmergency SOS call buttonManual day and night IRVM

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta+Connected Car Tech:

Live tracking and location share functionStolen vehicle alert and trackingTow away alert and trackingGeofencingView and share trip history

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha+Exterior Features:

Chrome door handlesWheel arch claddingsFront wipers with time adjust function

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha+Interior Features:

Sliding panoramic sunroof Leatherette seats Powered tailgate Ventilated seats Power-adjustable driver seat Automatic 2-zone climate control

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha+Infotainment Features:

10-inch infotainment systemWireless Apple CarPlay 5Tyre pressure indicatorRear seatbelt reminder

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha+Safety Features:

360-degree cameraFront and rear parking sensorsAutomatic day and night IRVMISOFIX seat anchors

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha+Connected Tech:

Sunroof statusRemote power window close functionRemote AC on/off functionRemote seat ventilation on/off function

