Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Top 5 first time features for any Maruti car ever!

Shakti Nath Jha

Jun 20, 2023

The Invicto will introduce some first-time features which no other Maruti Suzuki car comes equipped with yet.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and hi-tech safety features including six airbags as standard.

Ottoman lounge seats with recline position and expandable leg rest

Powered tailgate that can be opened or closed with the touch of a button

8-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function

More goodies such as multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, large touchscreen system and more

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, 2023.

Render Image Credits: Instagram/andrafebriandesign