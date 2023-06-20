Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Top 5 first time features for any Maruti car ever!
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 20, 2023
The Invicto will introduce some first-time features which no other Maruti Suzuki car comes equipped with yet.
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and hi-tech safety features including six airbags as standard.
Ottoman lounge seats with recline position and expandable leg rest
Powered tailgate that can be opened or closed with the touch of a button
8-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function
More goodies such as multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, large touchscreen system and more
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, 2023.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Render Image Credits: Instagram/andrafebriandesign
Swipe Up!