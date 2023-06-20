Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV bookings open: Launch on July 5
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 20, 2023
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, 2023.
Bookings for this premium MPV are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.
Based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto MPV will be Maruti Suzuki's flagship offering in the Indian market.
The Invicto will come loaded with hi-tech features and get ADAS as well.
It will get a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain with a CVT.
Render Image Credits: Instagram/andrafebriandesign
