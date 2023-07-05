Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched at Rs 24.79 lakh: Maruti's flagship MPV!

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

This premium three-row MPV is now the company's flagship and also the most expensive product in the line-up.

The new Maruti Invicto is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross but comes with minor styling updates.

The Invicto is the most feature-rich Maruti ever! It comes loaded with a host of features & safety equipment.

Powering this premium MPV is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit that is paired with an electric motor.

