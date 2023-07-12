Maruti Suzuki Invicto first drive review is LIVE: Check images & other details
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 12, 2023
The Invicto is now Maruti Suzuki's flagship & most expensive car in India.
It has been priced from Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh, ex-showroom.
The Invicto is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.
It is the most feature-rich Maruti ever and gets a host of hi-tech equipment.
Powering the Invicto is a 2.0-litre hybrid motor, paired with an e-CVT.
