Maruti Suzuki Invicto first drive review is LIVE: Check images & other details

Shakti Nath Jha

Jul 12, 2023

The Invicto is now Maruti Suzuki's flagship & most expensive car in India.

It has been priced from Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Invicto is a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.

It is the most feature-rich Maruti ever and gets a host of hi-tech equipment.

Powering the Invicto is a 2.0-litre hybrid motor, paired with an e-CVT.

