New Maruti Suzuki Invicto arrives at dealerships ahead of launch: Details
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 23, 2023
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto has started arriving at dealerships ahead of the launch scheduled for July 5.
Image: MotorBeam
The images reveal that the Invicto gets minor cosmetic changes over Innova Hycross - the MPV it is based upon.
Image: MotorBeam
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV will be the company’s flagship offering in the Indian market.
Render Image Credits: Instagram/andrafebriandesign
It will come loaded with a host of features, including a
panoramic sunroof,
large 10.1-inch touchscreen system,
ADAS, six airbags and more.
Maruti Invicto will get a 2.0-litre hybrid engine paired with an electric motor. Its combined power output will be 183 bhp and will be mated to an e-CVT.
Toyota Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect Maruti Invicto to also retail in the same range.
Also See: Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Top 5 first time features in a Maruti car!
Swipe Up!