Maruti Suzuki's Innova Hycross-based MPV to be called INVICTO: Details
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 15, 2023
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will make its India debut on July 5, 2023.
This premium MPV from Maruti will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.
Here's how the interior of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto might look like in flesh.
It will get a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain with a CVT.
Are you excited about the launch of Maruti Suzuki's flagship offering?
Render Image Credits: Instagram/andrafebriandesign
