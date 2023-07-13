Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG launched with 28.51 km/kg mileage: All details
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 13, 2023
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.42 lakh, ex-showroom.
The Fronx is Maruti Suzuki’s 15th CNG model on sale in the Indian market.
It gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 76.5 bhp and 98.5 Nm in CNG mode.
The Maruti Fronx S-CNG is claimed to deliver a mileage of 28.51 km/kg.
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Fronx CNG in two variants: Sigma and Delta.
The Fronx S-CNG is priced from Rs 8.42 lakh - Rs 9.28 lakh, ex-showroom.
