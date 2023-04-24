Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched at Rs. 7.46 lakh
Apr 24, 2023
Arushi Rawat
The price goes up to Rs. 13.13 lakh for the top-of-the-line Alpha turbo variant.
The 1.0-litre K-Series turbo variant with Smart Hybrid starts at Rs. 9.72 lakh.
The Fronx has a choice of two powertrains – a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
The new Fronx is available in 5 trims – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha, five colours, and with a choice of two engine options.
