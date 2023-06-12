Maruti Suzuki Engage render images: Innova Hycross-based premium MPV
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 12, 2023
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Engage will make its India debut on July 5, 2023.
This premium MPV from Maruti will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.
Here's how the interior of the Maruti Suzuki Engage might look like in flesh.
It will get a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain with a CVT.
Are you excited about its launch?
Render Image Credits: Instagram/andrafebriandesign
