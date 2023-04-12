Maruti Suzuki criticised for Jimny's TVC shoot in Ladakh's lake [Video]
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the much-awaited Jimny. But, ahead of its launch, the company has faced stern criticism from Ladakh’s MP for shooting Jimny's TVC in a ‘fragile ecosystem’.
Ladakh’s MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal posted this video on his Twitter profile condemning India’s largest carmaker’s ‘irresponsible advertisement act’. It went viral on the internet and has drawn a mixed response from the netizens.
Here's how netizens reacted to the video on Twitter. What are your thoughts on it?
