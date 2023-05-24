Mahindra XUV700 catches fire: Here's what the company said!
Shakti Nath Jha
May 24, 2023
A six-month old Mahindra XUV700 caught fire on the Jaipur National highway. The owner tweeted this video.
Credit: Kuldeep Singh
According to the owner, the Mahindra XUV700 caught fire without any overheating warning sign and there were no after-market modifications.
While the owner refused to have installed after-market mods, Mahindra differs on this point.
As per Mahindra, the owner installed after-market illuminated scuff plates and four ambient lighting modules in the XUV700 by tampering with the original wiring circuit of the vehicle.
Mahindra also urged customers not to modify the original wiring circuits of vehicles as it may compromise safety over a period of time.
The Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced from Rs 14.01 lakh to Rs 26.18 lakh, ex-showroom.
