Mahindra XUV300 diesel rivals comparo: Nexon, Venue and Sonet
Aug 12, 2023
Arun Prakash
Mahindra recently updated the XUV300 lineup. Let us look at how it fares againts its diesel power rivals.
XUV300 misses out on a fully digital instrument console and rear AC vents, but gets dual-zone climate control over its rivals
Offers the best wheelbase in segment. Also, has the widest cabin among its diesel rivals.
Althugh Nexon offers the best ground clearnace in the segmet of 200mm.
And Sonet offers the best boot space among the diesel subcompact SUVs.
XUV300 offers the torqueist diesel motor in the sub-4 metre segment at 300 Nm.
Sonet is the only diesel SUV in this space to offer a proper torque converter automatic gearbox.
In terms of price, Hyundai Venue offers the most affordable top-spec variant.
