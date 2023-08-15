Mahindra unveils Global Pik Up Vision in South Africa.
Aug 15, 2023
Arun Prakash
It is based on the new-gen ScorpioN.
Flaunts a beefy and rugged experience, highlighting its "go-anywhere" persona.
Visual highlights include massive front and rear skid plates, snorkel, roof rack and LED light bar.
To be powered by 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine paired with 6-speed MT/AT gearbox.
4x4 drivetrain to be offered as standard
To be introduced in markets like ASEAN, Australia, South Africa, and South and Central American. India launch not before 2025.
Likely to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-show).
Will rival the likes of Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.