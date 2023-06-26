Mahindra Thar 5-door to make global debut on August 15
Jun 26, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The much-awaited Mahindra Thar 5-door will make its global debut in South Africa, one of Mahindra's important global markets.
The SUV has been spied testing in India several times and here's what to expect from the new Thar 5-door.
The Thar will be based on a similar platform and share most components, however, the biggest change will be the length and the addition to two more doors.
The Thar 5-door will feature a similar styling as the 3-door version and will have a longer wheelbase as well.
Mahindra will skip the 1.5-litre engine and will use the 2.2-litre 130bhp diesel and the 2.0-litre 150bhp petrol engines. Gearbox options will also be similar to the 3-door version.
The 5-door version will retain its USP, the 4X4 system.
Interior features are expected to be the same as the current 3-door version with an infotainment system, AC, power windows, etc.
However, the biggest change will be the capability to carry five passengers, and Mahindra could also offer a third-row seating.
