Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV launch in 2024: No launches this year!
Shakti Nath Jha
May 29, 2023
Mahindra has officially confirmed that the 5-door version of the Thar will be introduced in India next year.
Moreover, the company has no new product launches planned for this year and it’s currently working on delivering pending orders.
Powertrain options will include a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with 6-speed MT/AT & 4X4.
The 5-door Thar has been spotted on road tests several times. It will be longer & wider than the 3-door one.
Moreover, it will get an extended wheelbase and is likely to sport a three-row setup with new features.
