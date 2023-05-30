Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar waiting period explained: Details!
Shakti Nath Jha
May 30, 2023
Mahindra has revealed that it has over 2.50 lakh pending orders & is working on clearing the massive backlog.
This includes 1.17 lakh units of the Scorpio-N range, 58,000 units of the Thar and 78,000 units of the XUV700.
The waiting period for the Scorpio Classic is around 5-7 months while for the Scorpio-N it is up to 18 months.
Mahindra Thar 4X4 can be delivered in 1-2 months while the 2WD variant has a wait time of almost a year.
The company’s flagship product, the Mahindra XUV700, demands a waiting period of 13-14 months.
