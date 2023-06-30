Mahindra Scorpio SUV achieves 9 lakh production milestone: Details
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 30, 2023
Mahindra Scorpio has achieved the production milestone of 9 lakh units.
The Scorpio is an iconic SUV and it was first launched in India in 2002.
Over the years, the Mahindra Scorpio has evolved a lot and it's currently available in Classic and N avatars.
Mahindra introduced the Scorpio-N in June 2022 and in FY23, it became the most searched SUV on Google.
The Scorpio-N comes loaded with a host of hi-tech features & has a long waiting period of up to 18 months.
Mahindra Scorpio-N is also one of the safest SUVs in India and it bagged a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also See: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross
Swipe Up!