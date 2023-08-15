Mahindra showcased its new-gen OJA tractors at the Futurescape event held in Cape Town, South Africa
Aug 15, 2023
Arun Prakash
Derived from the Sanskrit word “Ojas” meaning Powerhouse of Energy.
The new tractors will be based on 3 OJA platforms– Sub Compact, Compact and Small Utility
Mahindra launched seven new tractors for the Indian market on the Compact and Small Utility platforms.
To be initially launched in India, the OJA range will subsequently reach North America, ASEAN, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Europe and the SAARC region.
The tractors range between 20hp and 40hp and can be used for a wide array of applications
Mahindra OJA 27 HP tractor is priced at Rs 5.64 lakh against its competitor at Rs 5.82 lakh
Mahindra OJA 40HP tractor will be priced at Rs 7.35 lakh
Available in three packs-
MYOJA (Intelligence Pack), PROJA (Productivity Pack) and ROBOJA (Automation Pack).
