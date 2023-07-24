Luxury car sales in India for H1 2023: Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi & more
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 24, 2023
Mercedes-Benz India sold 8,528 units in the January to June 2023 period, achieving a 12.61 percent YoY growth.
The company’s best-selling models are the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and GLE.
Moreover, the demand for its top-end vehicles (priced at Rs 1 crore or above) is very high and grew by 54 percent.
BMW Group India sold 5,867 units in the first half of this calendar year.
This includes 5,476 units of BMW (5.5 percent YoY growth) and MINI’s 391 units (3 percent YoY growth).
As per BMW, SUVs contributed over 50 percent to the company’s overall sales.
Audi India retailed 3,474 luxury cars in the January to June 2023 period, recording a 97 percent YoY growth.
The company will soon launch the electrifying Audi Q8 e-tron as well.
Volvo Car India recorded 33 percent YoY growth by delivering 1,089 cars in the first half of the calendar 2023.
The XC60 SUV is the company’s best-selling model in the Indian market.
