Porsche is looking to locally assemble Cayenne in India
Aug 24, 2023
Arun Prakash
As per a report by The Economic Time, Porsche is
examining the possibilities of assembling the Cayenne locally to avail of tax benefits
The SUV is imported into India as a completely built unit (CBU)
The company’s sales in India grew 64% on year to 779 units in 2022 with Cayenne accounting for almost half of it
The Indian government,
imposes 100% import duty on cars with cost, insurance and freight value of more than US$ 40,000
In comparison, the customs duty on CKD kits assembled in India is just 15-35%.
Internationally, Porsche Cayenne available in both SUV and Coupe SUV bodystyles
Internationally, Porsche Cayenne available in both SUV and Coupe SUV bodystyles
Members of Porsche AG board
are in Delhi to discuss the matter with senior government officials.
Porsche currently manufacturers vehicles in Germany and in Slovakia.
Stay tuned for more updates
Porsche 911 S/T launched in India. Swipe up to know more
Learn more