Porsche is looking to locally assemble Cayenne in India

Aug 24, 2023

Arun Prakash

As per a report by The Economic Time, Porsche is examining the possibilities of assembling the Cayenne locally to avail of tax benefits

The SUV is imported into India as a completely built unit (CBU)

The company’s sales in India grew 64% on year to 779 units in 2022 with Cayenne accounting for almost half of it

The Indian government, imposes 100% import duty on cars with cost, insurance and freight value of more than US$ 40,000

In comparison, the customs duty on CKD kits assembled in India is just 15-35%.

Internationally, Porsche Cayenne available in both SUV and Coupe SUV bodystyles

Members of Porsche AG board are in Delhi to discuss the matter with senior government officials.

Porsche currently manufacturers vehicles in Germany and in Slovakia.

