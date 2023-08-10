Lamborghini Unveils ‘Opera Unica’ Huracán Sterrato with Mystery of colour blue

Aug 10, 2023

Anubhuti Jain

Recently launched “Opera Unica” Huracán Sterrato in eye-cathcing colour blue

Features three different blues: Blu Amnis, Blue Grifo, and Blu Fedra.

Comes with a 5.2-litre V10 enginemaximum power of 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque

Art historian James Fox describes ‘Opera Unica’, "It’s a combination of science and poetry."

Accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 secondsWith a top speed of 260km/h

Combined with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission

The Sterrato comes with an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system

Inside, the seats, door panels and centre console are finished in Blu Delphinus with details in Celeste Phoebe.

Unravelling the mystery of the colour blue, 'Opera Unica' effortlessly stands out.