Lamborghini Revuelto launch in India market: Click to know the features

Aug 02, 2023

Anubhuti Jain

Lamborghini is geared up to launch the Revuelto, its first plug-in hybrid supercar, in India in December 2023.

This hybrid supercar will debut with its classic V12 engine.

Comes mated with a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

styled with a sharp and edgy look that marks a new era.

It features the iconic Y-shaped elements on the body.

It comes with 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system.

It comes with 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.1-inch passenger-side display.

The V12 engine produces 813.7 bhp and 745 Nm of torque.

Revuelto is the successor to Lamborghini’s flagship model – the Aventador.

The headlights and air intakes are embedded in Y-shaped housings.

it is likely to cost around Rs 10 crore (ex-showroom) in India.