Lamborghini Revuelto launch in India market: Click to know the features
Aug 02, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
Lamborghini is geared up to launch the Revuelto, its first plug-in hybrid supercar, in India in December 2023.
This hybrid supercar will debut with its classic V12 engine.
Comes mated with a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
styled with a sharp and edgy look that marks a new era.
It features the iconic Y-shaped elements on the body.
It comes with 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system.
It comes with 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.1-inch passenger-side display.
The V12 engine produces 813.7 bhp and 745 Nm of torque.
Revuelto is the successor to Lamborghini’s flagship model – the Aventador.
The headlights and air intakes are embedded in Y-shaped housings.
it is likely to cost around Rs 10 crore (ex-showroom) in India.
