Mar 30, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Lamborghini has unveiled the Revuelto, the replacement for the Aventador. The new Lamborghini Revuelto features a 'Y' shaped design theme while retaining its sharp, aggressive exterior. The Revuelto gets Y shaped DRLs, large air intakes, and a host of other new elements.
The same design elements are carried towards the rear of the car as well, with Y shaped tail lamps and nestled between them are the exhausts.
The Lamborghini Revuelto's side profile is every bit a Lamborghini, while the car itself is 10 percent lighter than the Aventador and also 25 percent stiffer.
Yes, the new Lamborghini Revuelto gets scissor doors!
Powering the new Lamborghini Revuelto is a 6.5-litre V12 mated to three electric motors. Combined, the hybrid system makes 1,001bhp. The new hybrid Lamborghini can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 2.5 seconds and go on to a top speed of 350kmph.
The interior features a large vertical display, along with one display for the passenger and another that acts as the instrument console. Lamborghini has reduced the number of buttons in the car with the new digital displays.
The steering now features all the major controls, and for the first time, the Revuelto features ADAS technology that offers adaptive cruise control and more.