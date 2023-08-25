KTM 390 Duke
Old vs New
Aug 25, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The KTM 390 Duke has always been the best motorcycle in the segment for performance.
Now, the motorcycle maker has taken the wraps off the 2024 model, which gets a number of changes and updates.
The new gets a tweaked trellis frame and a new aluminium sub frame which the old one did not have. It also gets a new swingarm.
The changes also reflect on the design as the new one is sharper compared to the current gen Duke. The 2024 model also gets an underbelly exhaust.
The next big change is the instrument cluster, The new one gets a 5-inch TFT with redesigned graphics.
The new 390 Duke also gets adjustable front forks, which the old one missed, alongside a new offset rear shock.
KTM has upped the electronics as well with the introduction of Launch Control. The motorcycle gets three ride modes, traction control, and more.
The engine has always been the Duke's highlight as it offers loads of power.
The older-gen Duke is powered by a 373cc engine that makes 43bhp and 37Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The new engine on the Duke is a 399cc unit that makes 44bhp and 39Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Apart from these, there are many changes to the 2024 390 Duke.
