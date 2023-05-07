From purpose-built Bentleys to a golden chariot - Here's King Charles III's car collection
May 07, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Ever wondered what cars a re part of King Charles' car collection? Here's a quick look.
Credit: Autoblog
The most expensive car on the list is a purpose-built Bentley State Limousine. The Royal family owns two of these.
Credit: Autoblog
Up next is the Gold State Coach designed to be pulled by 8 horses.
Credit: Wikipedia
This is a 1965 Aston Martin DB6 Volante, gifted to King Charles on his 21st birthday.
Credit: Autoblog
Other cars include a Rolls-Royce Phantom VI.
Credit: Wikipedia
A Bentley Bentayga ...
A Land Rover Range Rover Landaulet LWB ...
Credit: Pinterest
A Jaguar XE, and more.
