From purpose-built Bentleys to a golden chariot - Here's King Charles III's car collection

May 07, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

Ever wondered what cars a re part of King Charles' car collection? Here's a quick look.

Credit: Autoblog

The most expensive car on the list is a purpose-built Bentley State Limousine. The Royal family owns two of these.

Credit: Autoblog

Up next is the Gold State Coach designed to be pulled by 8 horses.

Credit: Wikipedia

This is a 1965 Aston Martin DB6 Volante, gifted to King Charles on his 21st birthday.

Credit: Autoblog

Other cars include a Rolls-Royce Phantom VI.

Credit: Wikipedia

A Bentley Bentayga ...

A Land Rover Range Rover Landaulet LWB ...

Credit: Pinterest

A Jaguar XE, and more.

Read More