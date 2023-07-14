Kia Seltos facelift Vs Honda Elevate: Detailed comparison

Jul 14, 2023

Arun Prakash

Kia recently revealed the facelifted Seltos

It will go up against Honda Elevate, how do both SUVs stack against each other?

Both SUVs offer a feature-rich cabin

Seltos gets a 360-degree camera, a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, as well as a fully digital instrument which Elevate doesn't

Elevate gets a single 1.5L petrol engine as an option

Seltos gets 3 engine options:1. 1.5l NA petrol engine2. 1.5L diesel engine3. 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine

