Kia Seltos facelift Vs Honda Elevate: Detailed comparison
Jul 14, 2023
Arun Prakash
Kia recently revealed the facelifted Seltos
It will go up against Honda Elevate, how do both SUVs stack against each other?
Both SUVs offer a feature-rich cabin
Seltos gets
a 360-degree
camera, a premium 8-speaker Bo
se audio system, dual-zone climate control, as well as a fully digital instrument which Elevate doesn't
Elevate gets a single 1.5L petrol engine as an option
Seltos gets 3 engine options:
1. 1.5l NA petrol engine
2. 1.5L diesel engine
3. 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine
