Kawasaki Eliminator 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Spec comparison
Mar 20, 2023
Arushi Rawat
The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 are two very different motorcycles that cater to different riding preferences and styles.
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, on the other hand, is powered by a 648cc air-cooled, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine that produces 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque.
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
The Eliminator 400 has a low-slung, cruiser-style riding position with forward-mounted footpegs and a relaxed, comfortable seating position.
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
The Interceptor 650 has a more upright riding position that is reminiscent of classic British motorcycles, with mid-mounted footpegs and a slightly forward-leaning posture.
Learn more