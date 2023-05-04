Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle range updated for 2023
May 04, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Jawa and Yezdi range of motorcycles have been updated for 2023, receiving mechanical tweaks and made compliant for BS6 Phase 2 norms.
The Jawa range of motorcycles get a redesigned muffler to keep NVH levels down.
They also get larger throttle bodies and the ECU has been remapped to offer better performance.
The entire Jawa range of motorcycles now get a standard digital instrument cluster.
Similar to the Jawas, the Yezdi range also gets redesigned mufflers to keep the NVH levels down.
The Yezdi motorcycles also get a larger rear sprocket for better slow-speed performance.
The Yezdi motorcycles also get digital instrumentation similar to the Jawas.
The motorcycles have received a price update, however, the company has managed to keep the hike under 2 percent.
Check out the new prices