IPL 2023: Maxwell wins Tata Tiago EV Electric Striker Of The Season award
Shakti Nath Jha
May 30, 2023
RCB's star player Glenn Maxwell wins Tata Tiago EV Electric Striker Of The Season award in IPL 2023.
Maxwell played with a blistering strike rate of 183.89 in IPL this season.
This Australian cricketer took home a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a Tata Tiago EV for being the super striker.
Maxwell played 14 IPL matches this year and scored over 400 runs for his team.
The Tiago EV was the official sponsor of IPL 2023. Tata Motors continued its association for six years in a row.
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings won the IPL title this year by beating Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting finale.
Tata Tiago EV is priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
