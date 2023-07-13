Ioniq 5 N EV makes world premiere: Hyundai's most powerful car ever!

Shakti Nath Jha

Jul 13, 2023

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has made its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom.

This is Hyundai’s first high-performance electric vehicle under the N line-up.

The Ioniq 5 N gets many performance-enhancing design elements such as a roof-mounted spoiler, forged 21-inch alloy wheels, N-tuned brakes & more.

On the inside, it features N-branded elements, including the steering wheel, bucket seats, door scuff panels, etc.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N features a large 84 kWh battery pack paired with twin electric motors. The combined output is 641 bhp with the N Grin Boost. 

This high-performance EV is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds & has a 260 kmph top speed.

