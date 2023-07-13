Ioniq 5 N EV makes world premiere: Hyundai's most powerful car ever!
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 13, 2023
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has made its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom.
This is Hyundai’s first high-performance electric vehicle under the N line-up.
The Ioniq 5 N gets many performance-enhancing design elements such as a roof-mounted spoiler, forged 21-inch alloy wheels, N-tuned brakes & more.
On the inside, it features N-branded elements, including the steering wheel, bucket seats, door scuff panels, etc.
Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N features a large 84 kWh battery pack paired with twin electric motors. The combined output is 641 bhp with the N Grin Boost.
This high-performance EV is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds & has a 260 kmph top speed.
