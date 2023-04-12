Apr 12, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
After a long gap, Yamaha is re-entering the sub 500cc motorcycle segment with the launch of the R3 and the MT-03 in India. Bookings for the same are unofficially open at select dealerships.
The Yamaha R3 is a fully-faired motorcycle, while the MT-03 is a naket street bike. Both motorcycles will sit above the R15 and the MT-15 in Yamaha's lineup.
The Yamaha MT-03 is powered by a 321cc, liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that makes 41bhp and 29.6Nm of torque, paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
The MT-03 gets USD forks, disc brakes at both ends with a two-channel ABS, monoshock at the rear, 17-inch wheels, LED headlamps, and LCD instrument cluster amongst others.
The Yamaha street naked's primary competitor will be the KTM 390 Duke, which makes 42bhp with a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine.
The R3 on the other hand gets a full fairing, clip-on bars, and gets a 50-50 weight distribution.
The R3 gets the same engine as the MT-03 and the same equipment. The R3 will compete with the KTM RC390 in India.
