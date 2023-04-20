Hyundai Verna overtakes Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia in March 2023
Apr 20, 2023
Arushi Rawat
With its radical looks and packed features, the new Hyundai Verna has managed to pip the popular Honda City off its throne.
Verna clocked 3,755 units surpassing the City as the Japanese sedan took the runners-up position by selling 2,693 units.
The Verna is the second sedan in its class to come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) after the City.
Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia finished third and fourth respectively selling 1,792 units and 1,574 units respectively.
