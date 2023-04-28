Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV deliveries begin in India
Apr 28, 2023
Arushi Rawat
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV was launched at Rs 44.95 lakh. but it now retails for Rs 45.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
Now, Hyundai has commenced the deliveries of the Ioniq 5 EV across India.
Hyundai Motor India managed to gather more than 650 bookings for the Ioniq 5 EV within two months.
The Ioniq 5 gets a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 631 km per charge (ARAI-certified).
This electric SUV can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger.
This electric crossover takes on the like of the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mini Cooper SE, etc.
