Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price check
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 12, 2023
The Hyundai Exter has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
This sub-compact SUV is offered with petrol MT/AMT & CNG MT powertrains and its prices range from Rs 5.99 lakh to 10.10 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
The Tata Punch is currently priced from Rs 5.99 lakh - Rs 9.52 lakh.
The Citroen C3 retails from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.92 lakh, ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis is currently priced from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.16 lakh.
The Hyundai Exter is one of the most feature-rich cars under Rs 10 lakh.
