Hyundai Exter SUV leaked ahead of launch: Tata Punch, Citroen C3 rival
Shakti Nath Jha
May 04, 2023
The all-new Hyundai Exter has leaked online ahead of its imminent launch.
It will be Hyundai’s smallest SUV in the Indian market and will be targeted toward Gen Z buyers.
The Exter will be based on the Grand i10 Nios platform but will boast a muscular design language.
Powering the Hyundai Exter will be a 1.2-litre nat-asp petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed MT/AMT. It might get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor too.
One can expect the Exter to be pretty feature-rich with creature comforts and basic safety equipment.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also Read: Top 10 Cars under 10 lakh!
Swipe Up!